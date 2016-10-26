Trump's path to 270 runs through ... Maine?

Story highlights Trump is set to visit Maine on Friday -- his fourth trip there since June

His visit underscores his campaign's belief he has no electoral votes to spare

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign raised eyebrows with its announcement of a Friday rally in Lisbon, Maine -- his fourth trip to the state since June.

But there's a method to the Republican nominee's supposed madness.

Maine and Nebraska are the only two states in the country that divvy some of their electoral votes up by congressional district. Maine is typically a Democratic-leaning state, and Nebraska favors Republicans. But Maine's sprawling, rural 2nd Congressional District is by far its most conservative territory, likely winnable for Trump. And Nebraska's Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is a target for Hillary Clinton.

So Trump will visit Maine on Friday, and running mate Mike Pence will make a stop in Omaha on Thursday morning.

What these movements reflect: Despite months of trying to turn blue-leaning Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania and Michigan competitive, Trump's campaign knows it's in a battle for every single electoral vote -- with no margin for error.