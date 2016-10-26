Rudy Giuliani: 'Obamacare is Obama fraud'

Washington (CNN) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani called the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health care law, "Obama fraud" and an example of a "Democratic program" championed by Hillary Clinton.

"Obamacare is Obama fraud," the Donald Trump supporter told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday on "New Day," adding, "You can keep your doctor. You can keep your insurance. Lie. Lie. ... It's gonna save you money. Big lie."

Giuliani said any suggestion that Obamacare is unsuccessful because Republicans would not work with Democrats to shape the plan is false.

Democrats "wouldn't negotiate with the GOP," he said. "They wouldn't accept any compromises."

Giuliani said Trump has a better plan than Obamacare to fix the American health care system, while Clinton would be more of the same. Trump has repeatedly said, including in a tweet Wednesday morning , that he would "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, though he's not put out information on a specific replacement program.

"When Obamacare was doing well, Hillary went around saying it's really 'Hillary-care,'" he said. "It's a Democratic program. 100%."

CNN has reached out to the Clinton campaign for comment and not yet received a response.

Clinton has highlighted the success of Obamacare while on the campaign trail, but has also said she would "build on" or "tweak" the existing program.

"Obamacare is a massive, crazy disaster according to Bill Clinton. It is bankrupt," Giuliani said, citing words the former president used on the campaign trail earlier this month against him. "It's going bankrupt the rates are going up from 25% to as much as 86%. And the deductibles are $5,000 to $6,000."

Clinton later clarified that the law "did a world of good" and criticized Republican attempts to repeal the program.

Giuliani went on to say that the FBI made a "colossal mistake" in not charging Clinton for misuse of her email server while she was Secretary of State.

"The FBI made a colossal mistake," he said. "It is an embarrassment to the FBI."

FBI director James Comey announced earlier this year that while Clinton had been "extremely careless" with her use of a private email server, her actions did not lead him to recommend to the Justice Department criminal charges. Giuliani, a former prosecutor, said Clinton's staffers behaved in criminal ways that merit an indictment.

"She had somebody with a hammer hammering 13 cell phones," he said. "Don't tell me that's not a criminal act or I'll have to give up my law license."

He also accused Clinton of lying during the investigation.

According to a report, Clinton told the FBI she did not know that the "c" markings in certain emails meant she was dealing with confidential information.

"If she didn't know that a 'C' on a government document meant 'confidential,' she shouldn't have been Secretary of State," Giuliani said. "She knew what it meant. She's lying."