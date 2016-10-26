Reality Check: Trump on Minnesota's Obamacare problems

Story highlights What, precisely, is going on in Minnesota to cause Mark Dayton to be so critical?

About 80,000 buy their insurance through the state-run exchanges that were established under Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Two weeks ago, another high-profile Democrat seemed to be criticizing the Affordable Care Act. This week, Donald Trump seized on that criticism.

"The Democratic governor of Minnesota said the ... Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable," Trump said Tuesday at a rally in Sanford, Florida.

Trump is indeed correct. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's exact quote was "the reality is the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable to increasing numbers of people."

He thus joined Bill Clinton as a prominent Democrat casting aspersions toward Obamacare and causing agita among Democrats and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Dayton later said he regretted how his statement was being used by Republicans to denigrate the whole law. But he stood by his criticism.

But what, precisely, is going on in Minnesota to cause Dayton to be so critical?

Read More