Story highlights A new poll finds the share of young voters saying they plan to vote is on-par with this stage in 2012

The poll also found race and gender divides on young Americans' outlook for the future

Washington (CNN) A new poll offering a deep dive into the political views of the youngest American voters finds them favoring Hillary Clinton and no less likely to vote than they were in 2012, but younger Americans' outlook on the country's future centers far more on fear than hope.

A majority of Americans under age 30, 51%, say they feel fearful about America's future, and only 41% say they expect to be better off than their parents are today, according to the survey released Wednesday by the Harvard Institute of Politics.

The poll suggests no drop-off in interest in politics among young Americans compared with 2012. The share saying they plan to vote is on par with this stage in the 2012 election, and just about the same share consider themselves politically engaged now as did four years ago. But those likely to vote are less apt to back the Democratic presidential nominee now than they were to support Barack Obama in that year's election.

In 2012, exit polls found voters under 30 made up about 1 in 5 voters nationwide and were critical to Obama's re-election, breaking in his favor by a 60% to 37% margin. While Clinton holds a wide lead among these voters -- her 28-point margin is actually a few points wider than Obama's advantage in the exit poll -- both she and Republican nominee Donald Trump lag behind the 2012 nominees from their respective parties as third-party candidates shave off about 1 in 5 voters: 49% say they back Clinton, 21% Trump, with 14% favoring Libertarian Gary Johnson and 5% Green Party nominee Jill Stein. Another 11% said they are undecided about their vote.

Comparing the results of the new poll to a Harvard IOP poll conducted around this time in 2012, Clinton fares slightly worse than Obama among Democrats surveyed, holding an 82-point edge over Trump compared with Obama's 90-point lead at this time over Mitt Romney, but Trump is significantly underperforming Romney among younger Republicans. While likely Republican voters under age 30 favored Romney by 81 points at this point in 2012, they tilt toward Trump by 64 points in the new poll.

