Poll finds shrinking lead for Clinton in New Hampshire

The Senate race between Kelly Ayotte and Maggie Hassan is tied at 46% apiece

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's edge over Donald Trump is dwindling in New Hampshire, a new Monmouth University poll shows.

Clinton leads the GOP nominee by 4 percentage points, within the poll's 4.9-point margin of error and a decrease from the 9-point edge she enjoyed in Monmouth's September survey.

Clinton has 46% support to Trump's 42% among likely voters, the survey found. Libertarian Gary Johnson has 7% backing, with another 1% going to Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

Clinton leads with women, 56% to 31%, and voters with a college degree, 56% to 34%. Trump has the edge with men, 54% to 34%, and voters without a college education, 50% to 34%.

Clinton's advantages haven't moved much since September, but Trump is performing 10 points better with men and 8 points better with non-college graduates -- the groups that make up his base of support across the country.

