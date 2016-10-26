Poll finds shrinking lead for Clinton in New Hampshire

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton's edge over Donald Trump is dwindling in New Hampshire, a new Monmouth University poll shows.
Clinton leads the GOP nominee by 4 percentage points, within the poll's 4.9-point margin of error and a decrease from the 9-point edge she enjoyed in Monmouth's September survey.
Clinton has 46% support to Trump's 42% among likely voters, the survey found. Libertarian Gary Johnson has 7% backing, with another 1% going to Green Party nominee Jill Stein.
Clinton leads with women, 56% to 31%, and voters with a college degree, 56% to 34%. Trump has the edge with men, 54% to 34%, and voters without a college education, 50% to 34%.
Clinton's advantages haven't moved much since September, but Trump is performing 10 points better with men and 8 points better with non-college graduates -- the groups that make up his base of support across the country.
"Trump's support among his base voters has ticked up, but not enough to erase Clinton's overall advantage," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, in a release accompanying the poll.
The poll found that Clinton is viewed favorably by 33% of voters and unfavorably by 57%, while Trump is viewed favorably by 28% and unfavorably by 61%.
New Hampshire also features competitive Senate and gubernatorial races.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte is tied with her Democratic challenger, Gov. Maggie Hassan, 46% to 46%.
The results show Ayotte -- who has disavowed Trump in recent weeks -- in a pinch: 29% of voters polled say she's been too supportive of Trump, while 24% say she hasn't been supportive enough.
Ayotte and Hassan have the exact same favorability numbers: They're viewed favorably by 40% of voters and unfavorably by 35%.
There's been major movement in the governor's race, the poll shows. Democratic nominee Colin Van Ostern -- who trailed by 6 points in December -- now has a 48% to 43% lead over Republican Chris Sununu.
The survey of 401 likely voters was conducted October 22 to 25. It comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points. The poll's respondents identified themselves as 25% Republican, 23% Democratic and 51% independent.