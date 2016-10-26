Breaking News

Polls: Clinton leads in New Hampshire, tied with Trump in Nevada

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What latest battleground state polling means for Trump
What latest battleground state polling means for Trump

    JUST WATCHED

    What latest battleground state polling means for Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What latest battleground state polling means for Trump 04:47

Story highlights

  • In New Hampshire, Clinton has 45% of likely voters, while Trump has 36%
  • In Nevada, Clinton and Trump are tied among likely voters, both at 43%

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton has a 9-point lead in New Hampshire and is tied with Donald Trump in Nevada, according to two new polls out Wednesday of the battleground states.

In the NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll for New Hampshire, Clinton has 45% of likely voters while Trump has 36%, Libertarian Gary Johnson has 10% and Green Party nominee Jill Stein has 4%.
    In a two-way matchup in the Granite State, Clinton leads Trump by 8 points -- 47% to 39% -- which is up from her 1-point lead last month.
    In the NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll for Nevada, Clinton and Trump are tied among likely voters, both at 43%, while Johnson has 10% support. Stein isn't on the ballot in Nevada.
    Ex-congressman: 'If Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket'
    Read More
    In a two-way matchup in the Silver State, Clinton and Trump are still tied at 45% each.
    The polls also took stock of the very competitive Senate races in the two states.
    In New Hampshire, incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte has 48% among likely voters, while Democratic challenger Gov. Maggie Hassan has 47%.
    And in Nevada, Republican Joe Heck is leading Democratic opponent Catherine Cortez Masto by 7 points among likely voters, 49% to 42%, to fill retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's seat.
    The NBC/WSJ/Marist polls of Nevada and New Hampshire were conducted October 20-24. In Nevada, the poll interviewed 985 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and 707 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. In New Hampshire, the poll interviewed 1,020 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and 768 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.