Polls: Clinton leads in New Hampshire, tied with Trump in Nevada

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton has a 9-point lead in New Hampshire and is tied with Donald Trump in Nevada, according to two new polls out Wednesday of the battleground states.

In a two-way matchup in the Granite State, Clinton leads Trump by 8 points -- 47% to 39% -- which is up from her 1-point lead last month.

In a two-way matchup in the Silver State, Clinton and Trump are still tied at 45% each.

The polls also took stock of the very competitive Senate races in the two states.

In New Hampshire, incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte has 48% among likely voters, while Democratic challenger Gov. Maggie Hassan has 47%.

And in Nevada, Republican Joe Heck is leading Democratic opponent Catherine Cortez Masto by 7 points among likely voters, 49% to 42%, to fill retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's seat.

The NBC/WSJ/Marist polls of Nevada and New Hampshire were conducted October 20-24. In Nevada, the poll interviewed 985 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and 707 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. In New Hampshire, the poll interviewed 1,020 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and 768 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.