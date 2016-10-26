Michael Moore: The days of white men running the show are over

(CNN) Filmmaker Michael Moore says Donald Trump supporters see the Republican nominee "as their human Molotov cocktail."

"Not because they agree with him," Moore told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight," but because of "the opportunity to use him, to just whip him into the system and blow it up."

In July, Moore wrote an open letter, listing five reasons why he believed Trump will win on Election Day.

"If he's able to pull it off, it will be because on that day, a lot of angry white guys, a lot of guys who have a justifiable right to be angry -- guys and women-- who have suffered during the last decade," Moore said.

Moore told Lemon that unlike African Americans and women, the white working class haven't figured out a way to "form movements and organize themselves politically and express their anger."

