Michael Moore: The days of white men running the show are over

(CNN)Filmmaker Michael Moore says Donald Trump supporters see the Republican nominee "as their human Molotov cocktail."
"Not because they agree with him," Moore told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight," but because of "the opportunity to use him, to just whip him into the system and blow it up."
In July, Moore wrote an open letter, listing five reasons why he believed Trump will win on Election Day.
"If he's able to pull it off, it will be because on that day, a lot of angry white guys, a lot of guys who have a justifiable right to be angry -- guys and women-- who have suffered during the last decade," Moore said.
Moore told Lemon that unlike African Americans and women, the white working class haven't figured out a way to "form movements and organize themselves politically and express their anger."
"Trump has very expertly figured out how to appeal to people that are down on their luck, who used to be in the middle class," Moore said.
"You have - right now in America - white men over the age of 35 make up only 19% of the population and you know they've been very used to a certain way which is white guys running the show. And those days are over." Moore added, "In fact they've been over for some time now."
In Moore's new film, "Michael Moore in Trumpland," a one-man stage performance starring the director, he urges voters to support Hillary Clinton at the ballot box. Moore hasn't always supported Clinton for the presidency. He backed President Barack Obama in 2008 and supported Bernie Sanders during the primaries, citing his disagreement with Clinton's vote for the Iraq war and her close ties to Wall Street.
Lemon asked Moore if he thought whether Clinton was addressing the concerns and fears of the white middle class.
"White guys over 35 like me needs to stand up," Moore said. "We have an economic system in this country that is unfair, unjust and it's not democratic and it benefits the few at the top. You have a right to be upset with that. But there's only one candidate on the ballot who is going to fight for you on those issues."