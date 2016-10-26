Khizr Khan: Trump doesn't understand the grief of a Gold Star mother

Story highlights "(I felt Trump had) total ignorance of the culture," Khan says

Khizr Khan's son was killed in the Iraq War

Washington (CNN) Khizr Khan, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention about his Muslim-American son who was killed in the Iraq War, said Donald Trump doesn't understand the grief of his wife, a Gold Star mother.

"(I felt Trump had) total ignorance of the culture, total ignorance of the grief of a Gold Star mother," Khan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "Time after time, then, before then, and up until now, Donald Trump has proven that he doesn't neither the capacity, nor the capability, nor the character or the temperament for the highest office of this country that he seeks. So we were disappointed."

After Khan spoke at the DNC, Trump criticized his wife, who stood next to Khan on the stage, for not speaking during the speech.

"I'd like to hear his wife say something," Trump said in July.

