Earnest defends Biden's fighting words against Trump

Story highlights Last week, Biden said, "I wish we were in high school -- I could take him behind the gym"

For his part, Trump said in Florida Tuesday that he'd "love" to fight Biden

Washington (CNN) White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest on Wednesday defended Vice President Joe Biden over remarks he made last week in saying he wished he could fight Donald Trump.

Earnest blamed rhetoric used by the GOP nominee and Republicans this campaign season that he said has "aroused strong feelings and views from everybody."

Earnest was responding to a question at the White House briefing on whether he felt the vice president was subscribing to First Lady Michelle Obama's advice of "When they go low, we go high."

"I think the vice president would tell you that the rhetoric we've heard from Republicans has aroused strong feelings and strong views from everybody, particularly somebody like Vice President Biden who has dedicated his career in public service to preventing violence against women," Earnest said.

Earnest added that "at the same time" Biden would "wholeheartedly agree with the wisdom that Mrs. Obama has been sharing."

Read More