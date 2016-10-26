Jason Chaffetz appears to flip-flop on Trump

Story highlights Chaffetz said he couldn't endorse the candidate earlier this month

But he said he will not vote for Clinton

Washington (CNN) Add Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz to the list of Republicans sending mixed signals about his support for Donald Trump.

"I will not defend or endorse @realDonaldTrump, but I am voting for him. HRC is that bad. HRC is bad for the USA," the House Oversight Committee chairman tweeted Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, the Republican congressman told CNN's Don Lemon that he wouldn't defend the candidate after a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape was leaked revealing Trump bragging about being sexually aggressive with women because he is a celebrity. In the wake of the tape, nearly a dozen women have alleged Trump sexually assaulted or inappropriately touched them without permission. Trump has denied all the claims of misconduct.

"My wife, Julie and I, we have a 15-year-old daughter," Chaffetz had said on "CNN Tonight." "Do you think I can look her in the eye and tell her that I endorsed Donald Trump for president when he acts like this and his apology? That was no apology, that was an apology for getting caught."

