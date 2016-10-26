Story highlights A man removed the gold emblem from the middle of Donald Trump's Hollywood star

Officials said work to repair the star would happen immediately

(CNN) Los Angeles police are looking for the man who destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and a pick ax.

Police tweeted Wednesday that they're seeking the public's help in identifying the vandalism suspect.

The man identified himself as James Otis, an heir to the Otis family's elevator fortune, in an interview with CNN on the Walk of Fame Wednesday morning. He said he was doing it to help the 11 women who have accused Trump of sexually assaulting them, and other victims who he said could come forward in the future.

"I had four or five family members sexually assaulted, and I'm terribly upset that we have a presidential nominee who's become sort of a poster child of sexual violence," Otis said.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment and not yet gotten a response.

