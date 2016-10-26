Clinton jokes about taking fashion inspiration from Death Row Records

Story highlights Clinton was acknowledging a popular Internet meme

It compares Clinton's three debate outfits to Tupac, Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton finally spoke out about her fashion inspiration: Death Row Records.

A relaxed Clinton sat down for an interview aired Wednesday on the Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, where she played along with the hosts who asked if Death Row Records has indeed influenced her style.

We gone sit here and act like Hillary Clinton ain't been representing Death Row Records at all 3 debates? pic.twitter.com/z6ZWzQJ6O6 — BlackGoldLuxury.com (@double_cupp_me) October 20, 2016

Asked about the viral hip hop meme that compares her debate outfits to those of Tupac, Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg, Clinton laughed and responded: "I think Death Row and a lot of other fashion sources have influenced my look. Don't you?"

Clinton told the hosts she tries to find something to laugh about every day and especially enjoys NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which has been spoofing the 2016 election. The Democratic presidential nominee also discussed gun policy, baseball and Jay Z with the radio hosts, claiming that she truly is a Chicago Cubs fan despite an allegiance she forged with the New York Yankees years ago.

She also said she was "thrilled" Jay Z was throwing a concert on behalf of her campaign. Stevie Wonder also showed up to sing happy birthday to the former secretary of state, who turned 69 on Wednesday.