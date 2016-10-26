Story highlights Clinton campaign announces Election Day bash will be at NY's Javits Center

Donald Trump mentioned in his book that the he wanted to build the center

(CNN) Hillary Clinton has spoken about breaking through the glass ceiling all campaign long, so it's no wonder why she chose a glass convention center for her election night party.

The Democratic presidential nominee's staff announced Wednesday that the event will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Most of the Javits Center is built with glass, from top to bottom.

Many people took to social media to make references about the symbolism of the venue.

Hillary holding her election night party in a room with a literal glass ceiling is the ultimate power move. #ImWithHer — hilary giorgi (@htag24) October 26, 2016

i'm gonna be pretty disappointed if she doesn't chuck a big hammer at it. https://t.co/miCQ2C4zYO — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 26, 2016

The place where Hillary will figuratively shatter the glass ceiling will literally have a glass ceiling. Hope no one confuses the two. https://t.co/JnnbTHV07m — Zachary Fedell (@zatchry) October 26, 2016

