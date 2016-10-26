Tequila, dance parties and Adele: Hillary Clinton finally lets loose

Story highlights Hillary Clinton is showing a lighter side on the campaign trail

She's buoyed by strong polls against Republican rival Donald Trump

Tampa, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton was already in a pretty good mood by the time a gymnasium full of supporters started serenading her with a birthday song Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, Clinton has been offered beer-soaked donuts for breakfast and a bottle of birthday tequila, attended an Adele concert and suggested that the best cure for a divided country was a national dance party. Before boarding her campaign plane earlier in the day, Clinton paused when reporters on the tarmac inquired about her birthday.

With her arms stretched out in front of her, Clinton, 69, shouted back with a smile: "Great! Great!"

Less than two weeks out from Election Day, a famously guarded candidate is showing a looser and lighter version of herself -- a side of the Democratic nominee that has been largely elusive during a long and contentious campaign.

Clinton's sunny disposition over the past few weeks coincides with her growing confidence about her odds against her opponent, Donald Trump. Aides describe to CNN a fresh boost of energy as Clinton heads into the final stretch of the campaign with a lead in the polls and unburdened by the pressure of debates and fundraisers.

Read More