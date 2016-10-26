Story highlights Adele said, "Don't vote for him" in regard to Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton attended the Florida concert Tuesday

Washington (CNN) With Hillary Clinton in the audience, singer Adele told her fans at a Miami concert Tuesday night not to vote for Donald Trump.

"Don't vote for him," the Grammy Award winner said on stage, according to a Clinton aide. "I can't vote but I am 100% for Hillary Clinton, I love her, she's amazing."

The British singer acknowledged that America's next leader will have global influence.

"I am English, but what happens in America affects me, too," Adele told the crowd.

The singer has made similar statements praising Clinton and criticizing the Republican nominee before on other stops of her tour, though never before with the Democratic presidential nominee in attendance.

Read More