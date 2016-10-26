Story highlights Trump has given less than $60 million since the beginning of the race

"We are going to have, I think, a tremendous victory," Trump said

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump told CNN Wednesday he is prepared to open up his wallet and donate considerably more to his campaign in the closing days of the race.

He claimed that by Election Day, he will have spent $100 million. Federal Election Commission records through September, however, show Trump has given far less to his campaign so far. The GOP nominee nevertheless paraded the fact that he remained competitive in the race despite being heavily outspent on advertising.

"I will have over $100 million in the campaign, and I'm prepared to go much more than that," he told CNN's Dana Bash outside of his new hotel in Washington, D.C., declining to offer an exact figure. "In the old days, you'd get credit: If you would spend less money and have victory, that would be a good thing. Today, they want you to spend money."

Trump also said he was confident of victory next month despite poll numbers showing him lagging behind Hillary Clinton.

