Donald Trump to Dana Bash: That's 'a very rude question'

(CNN) With less than two weeks until the 2016 presidential election, CNN's Dana Bash asked Donald Trump about where, and how, he's spending his final days as a candidate.

The Republican nominee did not much care for the reporter's inquiry.

"I think it's a very rude question, to be honest with you," said Trump, taking offense to Bash asking why the candidate was at a hotel ribbon-cutting in Washington, rather than campaigning in key battleground locales like Ohio, Pennsylvania or Florida.

.@realDonaldTrump tells @DanaBashCNN he thinks they will have a "tremendous victory." Watch full interview here https://t.co/ilbtAAafbe — Abigail Crutchfield (@ACrutchfield14) October 26, 2016

"For people who say you're taking time out of swing states to go do this," began Bash, referencing Trump's appearance at the soft opening of his latest real estate jewel, Washington's Trump International.

Cutting her off, Trump criticized not only the question, but also his opponent, the Democratic nominee: "For you to ask me that question is actually very insulting, because Hillary Clinton does one stop and then goes home and sleeps. Yet you'll ask me that question."

