Dems sue GOP over Trump's 'rigged' complaints

Washington (CNN) The Democratic National Committee is suing the Republican National Committee for aiding GOP nominee Donald Trump as he argues that the presidential election is "rigged," claiming that Trump's argument is designed to suppress the vote in minority communities.

The suit, filed Wednesday in US District Court in New Jersey, argues that the RNC has not sufficiently rebuked Trump for the line of attack, which he has used as a rallying cry and is assumed to be a way to explain away a potential loss on Election Day.

"Trump has falsely and repeatedly told his supporters that the November 8 election will be 'rigged' based upon fabricated claims of voter fraud in 'certain areas' or 'certain sections' of key states," the Democratic attorneys, including Hillary Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias, wrote. "Unsurprisingly, those 'certain areas' are exclusively communities in which large minority voting populations reside."

Democrats argue that the RNC has provided "the direct and tacit support" for Trump's claims through its "ballot security" measures and asks the court to hold the RNC in civil contempt and to level a variety of sanctions against the committee.

