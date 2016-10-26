Story highlights As early voting begins in Florida, Clinton's campaign has focused on the swing state

Clinton's argument against Trump has been the GOP nominee is a danger to democracy

Lake Worth, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that after watching Donald Trump's campaign, she doubts the Republican nominee has ever read the United States Constitution.

Speaking to an gym full of people at Palm Beach State College, Clinton blasted Trump for refusing to say whether he will accept the results of the election at the third debate last week.

"Listening to Donald Trump's campaign, I truly doubt that he has ever read the Constitution," Clinton said. "Or if he did, back in school, he certainly doesn't remember it and he doesn't understand it is the most important founding document for the longest lasting greatest democracy in the history of the world."

Clinton's closing argument against Trump has been that the Republican presidential nominee is not only wrong on policy, but he is a threat to democracy.

