CNN Poll of Polls: Clinton lead holds steady

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's lead in the national horserace has held steady despite some flashes of tightening in state polls over the last week, according to CNN's most recent Poll of Polls.

The average of the five most recent national surveys shows Clinton with 47% support and Donald Trump with 40%. Libertarian Gary Johnson has seen his standing drop by 2 percentage points to 5% and Jill Stein of the Green Party earns 2%.

That's about the same margin that Clinton led by in CNN's Poll of Polls last week , when she led Trump 47% to 39%.

Trump has inched up slightly in some state surveys over the last week, including a 2-point lead in a Florida survey out Wednesday

Yet a USA Today/Suffolk University poll also released Wednesday showed Clinton with a 9-point national edge, 47% to 38%. Johnson took home 4%, and Stein 2%. That survey, fielded from October 20 to October 24, polled 1,000 likely voters with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

