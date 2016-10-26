Conservative panelists erupt over Trump's record, polls

(CNN) A panel of commentators clashed Wednesday night on CNN's "AC360," as they argued over sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump and his latest poll numbers.

"I want to apologize to you for being a millennial," Kayleigh McEnany, a Trump supporter, said. "I know millennials aren't allowed to have opinions in this day and age."

But Ana Navarro, a Republican who does not support Trump, hit back: "Oh, let me play my old, ancient Stradivarius for you."

In another rancorous moment in the discussion, moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter -- who does not support Trump -- also attacked McEnany for touting her Harvard law degree.

"You memorize the polls before you come in here every night, and you bring these up," said Carpenter.

Read More