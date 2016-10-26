(CNN) A discussion between Donald Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany and Hillary Clinton supporter Lisa Bloom devolved into a full-blown argument during CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Friday.

Host Burnett asked about Tuesday's fiery exchange between Fox News' Megyn Kelly and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich concerning allegations that Trump had forcibly kissed or touched women.

"Sexual assault, let's say the words we're talking about," Clinton supporter -- and attorney of two of Trump's accusers -- Bloom said, her voice rising.

"When we're talking about grabbing a woman's genitals and what fun it is for him because he's a star and he can get away with it, when over a dozen women have come forward with sexual assault allegations, we are talking about sexual assault," she added.

"We are not talking about sex."

