Trump has 2-point edge in new Florida poll

Donald Trump holds a slim 2-point edge in a new Florida poll from Bloomberg Politics

The survey shows both campaigns carry big leads among their core constituencies

(CNN) Donald Trump has a 2 percentage point edge over Hillary Clinton in Florida, according to a new poll released Wednesday, as both presidential campaigns blanket the critical swing state in a full sprint to Election Day.

A new Bloomberg Politics poll finds Trump ahead of Clinton, 45% to 43% -- well within the poll's 3.2 percentage point margin of error -- in a four-way race among likely voters. Libertarian Gary Johnson gets 4% support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein draws 2%. For perspective, President Barack Obama won the state's 29 electoral votes in 2012 by less than a percentage point.

That's a significant shift from Florida polling earlier this month, which regularly showed Clinton in the lead. A Quinnipiac University survey -- taken after the the release of the "Access Hollywood" recording of Trump and following the second presidential debate -- showed Clinton leading by 4 percentage points, 48% to 44%.

Trump's edge is driven by his advantage among Florida independents, among whom he gets 44% compared to Clinton's 37%. Third-party candidates Johnson and Stein combine for 14% of the independent vote.

Trump and Clinton rack up big advantages among their core constituencies in the new poll.

