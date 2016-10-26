Story highlights Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Gingrich's appearance on Megyn Kelly show suggests he's not reading mood of country

Bullying women -- on the air or at work -- is no longer OK with much of America, she says

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House and former professor of history, showed a lack of leadership and a dated knowledge of current American realities in his now-viral exchange with Megyn Kelly.

Interviewed Tuesday night on "The Kelly File," Gingrich accused the Fox anchor of having a personal agenda when she refused to agree with his declaration that the media are devoting too much time to stories about the growing number of allegations of sexual assault by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, whom Gingrich supports strongly. "You are fascinated by sex and you don't care about public policy," he charged, beginning a heated exchange between the two that many observers labeled "bizarre."

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Yet this live TV argument was in many ways completely predictable. Gingrich's performance was in keeping with what we've already seen from Trump and his political allies. Not only was Gingrich stunningly unoriginal in his tactics, but he also fell short of his objective: to unnerve, bully and take Kelly down. Gingrich tried and failed to undermine Kelly as a journalist and above all as a powerful woman who speaks her mind and often puts gender concerns above party loyalty.

Here's what went wrong for Gingrich. First, he's not reading the mood of the country, including Republican women, when he dismisses Kelly's concerns about "protection for women" as irrelevant. Women across the country have made it clear they feel insulted by Trump's denials of documented abuses, and plenty of men agree with them. Gingrich need only read the polls on this issue.

Gingrich's comments to the contrary exposed him as hopelessly out of touch and downright sexist in saying that the rights of women to work and live without fear of harassment does not enter into the realm of "public policy."

Read More