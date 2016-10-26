Mosul: ISIS sends 'suicide squads' to Iraqi stronghold

Story highlights Hundreds of ISIS fighters streaming into Mosul, witnesses say

Fighters have been seen rigging bridges with explosives

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) ISIS is sending "suicide squads" from Syria to its Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, witnesses have told CNN, as tens of thousands of troops close in on the key city to take it from the militant group's control.

Witnesses said hundreds of new arrivals had streamed into Mosul from the group's heartland of Raqqa, Syria, in the past two days, describing them as foreign fighters wearing distinct uniforms and suicide belts, and carrying light weapons.

ISIS fighters have been seen rigging bridges across the strategic Tigris river with explosives and have prepared dozens of vehicle-borne suicide bombs.

A coalition of around 100,000 forces began an operation on October 17 to retake Mosul, and have been slowly gaining ground toward the city, liberating villages from ISIS rule along the way.

Clashes with ISIS fighters are expected to intensify the closer in troops get, and in Mosul itself, bloody street-to-street skirmishes are expected.

Read More