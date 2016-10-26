Breaking News

Mosul: ISIS sends 'suicide squads' to Iraqi stronghold

By Mohammed Tawfeeq and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 9:28 AM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ISIS burns sulfur plant, causing toxic cloud in Iraq
ISIS burns sulfur plant, causing toxic cloud in Iraq

    JUST WATCHED

    ISIS burns sulfur plant, causing toxic cloud in Iraq

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Hundreds of ISIS fighters streaming into Mosul, witnesses say
  • Fighters have been seen rigging bridges with explosives

Irbil, Iraq (CNN)ISIS is sending "suicide squads" from Syria to its Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, witnesses have told CNN, as tens of thousands of troops close in on the key city to take it from the militant group's control.

Witnesses said hundreds of new arrivals had streamed into Mosul from the group's heartland of Raqqa, Syria, in the past two days, describing them as foreign fighters wearing distinct uniforms and suicide belts, and carrying light weapons.
    ISIS fighters have been seen rigging bridges across the strategic Tigris river with explosives and have prepared dozens of vehicle-borne suicide bombs.
    A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home in an operation by Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, near Mosul, on Tuesday, October 25. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home in an operation by Iraq's counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, near Mosul, on Tuesday, October 25. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 53
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 53
    Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa, outside Mosul, on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa, outside Mosul, on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 53
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy during clashes between Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces and ISIS militants in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy during clashes between Iraq's counterterrorism forces and ISIS militants in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 53
    Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil on October 25. The camp is for those displaced by the fighting.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil on October 25. The camp is for those displaced by the fighting.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 53
    Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 53
    Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 53
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 53
    The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 53
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 53
    Displaced people stand at a checkpoint as an Iraqi army convoy passes by in Qayyara on October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced people stand at a checkpoint as an Iraqi army convoy passes by in Qayyara on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 53
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 53
    Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 53
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 53
    Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 53
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 53
    Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 53
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 53
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 53
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 53
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 53
    Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 53
    Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 53
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 53
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 53
    A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 53
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 53
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 53
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 53
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 53
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 53
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 53
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 53
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 53
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 53
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 53
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 53
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 53
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 53
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 53
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 53
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 53
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 53
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 53
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 53
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 53
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 53
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 53
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 53
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 53
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 53
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 53
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 53
    01 mosul operation 102602 mosul operation 102603 mosul operation 102604 mosul operation 102605 mosul operation 102607 mosul operation 102608 mosul operation 102601 Mosul operation 102402 Mosul operation 102401 Mosul operation 1023 RESTRICTED02 Mosul operation 102303 Mosul operation 102304 Mosul operation 102301 Mosul Kirkuk 102202 Mosul Bartella 102205 Mosul operation 102304 Mosul 102105 Mosul Bartella 1021 01 mosul 102001 Mosul operation 102011 mosul operation 102005 Mosul operation 102013 mosul operation 102004 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED07 Mosul operation 102006 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED08 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102006 mosul operation 101908 mosul operation 101909 mosul operation 101907 mosul operation 101910 mosul operation 101911 mosul operation 101912 mosul operation 101902 mosul operation 101906 Mosul 101807 Mosul 101808 Mosul 101809 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED02 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED03 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101811 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 20 mosul 101601 mosul 101710 mosul 101713 mosul 101707 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery
    A coalition of around 100,000 forces began an operation on October 17 to retake Mosul, and have been slowly gaining ground toward the city, liberating villages from ISIS rule along the way.
    Clashes with ISIS fighters are expected to intensify the closer in troops get, and in Mosul itself, bloody street-to-street skirmishes are expected.
    Read More

    Summary executions

    While the coalition has made sweeping gains, ISIS has put up a fierce resistance in pockets, relying on asymmetric warfare tactics, such as setting oil fields and even a sulfur factory alight to push coalition troops away, and using civilians as human shields.
    Mosul: How ISIS is fighting to keep its Iraqi stronghold
    The group is also carrying out retribution killings, executing about 40 people on Saturday near a newly "liberated" village near Nimrud, southeast of Mosul, as revenge for those who had welcomed Iraqi forces. ISIS separately killed another 284 men and boys last week in and near Mosul.
    UN: Reports of ISIS atrocities against civilians
    UN: Reports of ISIS atrocities against civilians

      JUST WATCHED

      UN: Reports of ISIS atrocities against civilians

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    UN: Reports of ISIS atrocities against civilians 03:34
    A UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesman, Rupert Colville, said Tuesday that his office had received reports of "barbaric acts" committed by ISIS as troops advance.
    "We continue to receive reports of depredations -- including extrajudicial killings and summary executions -- against children and women, as well as male civilians, by ISIL as Iraqi Government forces close in on Mosul," he told a press briefing in Geneva, using an alternative name for ISIS.
    "We also continue to receive information that reinforces the belief that ISIL are deliberately using civilians as human shields -- forcing them to move to sites where ISIL fighters are based, or preventing them from leaving other places for strategic reasons."
    He shared one case where three women and three young girls were allegedly killed Saturday after trailing behind a group that ISIS was forcing to relocate. The victims were lagging behind because one of the girls had a disability.
    He said that 15 civilians in Safina, a village south of Mosul, were killed and thrown into a river "apparently in an attempt to spread terror among the other residents."
    US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said Tuesday that efforts to capture of Raqqa would continue, and not be put on hold by the Mosul operation.
    Iraqi pro-government forces hold a position south of Mosul on Friday.
    Iraqi pro-government forces hold a position south of Mosul on Friday.
    "There will be overlap, and that is part of our plan," Carter said.
    "We have already begun laying groundwork to commence the isolation of Raqqa."

    CNN's Deborah Bloom in Atlanta contributed to this report.