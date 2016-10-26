Mosul: ISIS sends 'suicide squads' to Iraqi stronghold

Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces patrol an area of Kirkuk, Iraq, as they look for members of ISIS on Tuesday, October 25. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control.
Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation gather near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
Displaced families receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
Displaced people stand at a checkpoint as an Iraqi army convoy passes by in Qayyara on October 23.
Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara on October 20.
Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20.
A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.