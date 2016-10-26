Breaking News

Rory McIlory: 'A tsunami just hit my bank account,' caddy tells golfer

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

McIlroy and caddy J.P. Fitzgerald celebrate after an eagle at the Tour Championship in September, a tournament the Northern Irishman won.
(CNN)It pays to work for Rory McIlroy.

Just ask his caddy JP Fitztgerald, who has pocketed just over $1 million, thanks to McIlroy's munificence.
    A long-time caddy to the former world No.1 golfer, Fitzgerald landed the windfall after McIlroy earned a cool $9 million for sealing FedEx Cup victory last month, which he achieved by winning the $1.53 million Tour Championship.
    As the four-time major winner's bag man, Fitzgerald collected 10% of the winnings. And he was quick to let McIlroy know when the money landed in his bank account.
    "I think his words were, 'A tsunami just hit my bank account, so thank you very much,'" quipped McIlory ahead of the HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, China. "So the total was $1.05 million. I think he was quite happy."
    Lots of walking and math: the life of a champion caddy
    "He deserved it, he's a big part of what we do," added the 27-year-old McIlroy. "He was with me when I was No. 210 in the world and when I was No. 1."

    Caddy life

    Steve Williams, once golf caddy to Tiger Woods, was estimated to be worth as much as $20 million. At one time, this was reported to make him New Zealand's highest-paid sportsman.
    Williams' caddying was enough to fund his passion of Speedway Racing. He founded his own team, appropriately named Caddyshack, and became the national Super Saloon car champion in 2006.
    Read: Tiger Woods casts doubts on Jack Nicklaus major record chase
    But a caddy's life is not always financially cosy. Terry Mundy has caddied for former women's world No. 1 Laura Davies and two-time PGA Tour winner Ian Poulter.
    But he's also experienced the less glamorous side of the job, when prize money isn't always forthcoming.
    "You go to those flyaway tournaments and you're easily spending $1,000 on a flight," he said. "And then there's the hotel. If your player misses the cut, you're out of pocket for that week."
    The HSBC Champions event tees off at the Sheshan International Golf Club on Thursday. The sizeable $9.5 million purse is on par with what McIlroy bagged at the FedEx Cup a few weeks ago.
    And let's not forget the cut received by the winning caddy, too.