(CNN)It pays to work for Rory McIlroy.
Just ask his caddy JP Fitztgerald, who has pocketed just over $1 million, thanks to McIlroy's munificence.
A long-time caddy to the former world No.1 golfer, Fitzgerald landed the windfall after McIlroy earned a cool $9 million for sealing FedEx Cup victory last month, which he achieved by winning the $1.53 million Tour Championship.
As the four-time major winner's bag man, Fitzgerald collected 10% of the winnings. And he was quick to let McIlroy know when the money landed in his bank account.
"I think his words were, 'A tsunami just hit my bank account, so thank you very much,'" quipped McIlory ahead of the HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, China. "So the total was $1.05 million. I think he was quite happy."
"He deserved it, he's a big part of what we do," added the 27-year-old McIlroy. "He was with me when I was No. 210 in the world and when I was No. 1."
Caddy life
Steve Williams, once golf caddy to Tiger Woods, was estimated to be worth as much as $20 million. At one time, this was reported to make him New Zealand's highest-paid sportsman.
Williams' caddying was enough to fund his passion of Speedway Racing. He founded his own team, appropriately named Caddyshack, and became the national Super Saloon car champion in 2006.
But a caddy's life is not always financially cosy. Terry Mundy has caddied for former women's world No. 1 Laura Davies and two-time PGA Tour winner Ian Poulter.
But he's also experienced the less glamorous side of the job, when prize money isn't always forthcoming.
"You go to those flyaway tournaments and you're easily spending $1,000 on a flight," he said. "And then there's the hotel. If your player misses the cut, you're out of pocket for that week."
The HSBC Champions event tees off at the Sheshan International Golf Club on Thursday. The sizeable $9.5 million purse is on par with what McIlroy bagged at the FedEx Cup a few weeks ago.
And let's not forget the cut received by the winning caddy, too.