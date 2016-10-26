Story highlights Caddy thanks Rory McIlroy for FedEx Cup payout

J.P. Fitzgerald bags $1.05M -- a 10% cut

(CNN) It pays to work for Rory McIlroy.

Just ask his caddy JP Fitztgerald, who has pocketed just over $1 million, thanks to McIlroy's munificence.

A long-time caddy to the former world No.1 golfer, Fitzgerald landed the windfall after McIlroy earned a cool $9 million for sealing FedEx Cup victory last month, which he achieved by winning the $1.53 million Tour Championship.

As the four-time major winner's bag man, Fitzgerald collected 10% of the winnings. And he was quick to let McIlroy know when the money landed in his bank account.

"I think his words were, 'A tsunami just hit my bank account, so thank you very much,'" quipped McIlory ahead of the HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, China. "So the total was $1.05 million. I think he was quite happy."

JUST WATCHED Lots of walking and math: the life of a champion caddy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lots of walking and math: the life of a champion caddy 02:23