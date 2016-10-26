Story highlights European Parliament chief says he will decide on sanctions following the investigation

Steven Woolfe collapsed hours after an altercation with Mike Hookem at the parliament

(CNN) French authorities are investigating two members of the right-wing UK Independence Party after an altercation at the European Parliament in Strasbourg earlier this month, the parliament's president said Wednesday.

The confrontation between Steven Woolfe and Mike Hookem, both members of the European Parliament, left Woolfe hospitalized and made headlines in Britain.

Martin Schulz, president of the European Parliament, said he had referred the incident to French police and prosecutors on the advice of the body's code of conduct committee.

JUST WATCHED Politician in hospital after altercation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Politician in hospital after altercation 01:40

"Based on the result of the investigations, I will then take a decision about sanctions to be imposed according to EP rules," he posted on his official Twitter account.

At the time, Hookem acknowledged he had been involved in a "scuffle" with Woolfe but denied punching his colleague.