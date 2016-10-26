Russian warships, likely headed to Syria, withdraw refueling request in Spain

Story highlights The Russian fleet Includes aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

(CNN) Russia has withdrawn a request for a flotilla of warships, including its flagship aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov, to refuel in the Spanish port of Ceuta as the ships head toward Syria, Spain's foreign affairs ministry said Wednesday.

The small fleet of Russian warships and fighter jets reached the North Sea late last week and then moved south through the English Channel, according to the UK's Ministry of Defense. The flotilla is believed to be on its way to the Mediterranean and eventually, most Western defense analysts believe, to Syria.

In a statement, the Spanish ministry said it asked the Russian Embassy in Madrid to clarify reports that the flotilla might participate in the military operation against the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo.

"The Spanish government follows with deep concern the airstrikes against Aleppo and the humanitarian tragedy there," the statement said. "Spain has requested in different occasions a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid (into the city)."

The Russian embassy responded by withdrawing the request to refuel in the north African port city, the statement said. Spain had originally approved the stop -- from Friday through November 2 -- as it has done on previous occasions.

