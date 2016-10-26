Story highlights Visso is about 174 km from Rome

Italy suffered another earthquake in August that killed hundreds

Rome (CNN) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake Wednesday hit central Italy, about 50 miles north of the site of a deadly quake in August that killed nearly 300 people, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was south-southwest of Visso and the initial depth is estimated at 10 kilometers (6 miles). The quake hit at 7 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) between Perugia and Macerata, according to ANSA.

Visso is about 110 miles northeast of Rome and 50 miles north of Amatrice, the small town that lost about 270 residents when a 6.2-magnitude quake hit August 24. Another 20 people were killed in nearby towns.

CNN Map

There have been no reports yet of damage or injuries.

"We don't have any reported victims, but we're in the dark and under a downpour," said Mauro Falcucci, the mayor of the small town of Castelsantangelo sul Nera, according to state news agency ANSA.

Read More