5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Italy near site of deadly August quake

By Barbie Nadeau and James Masters, CNN

Updated 3:07 PM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

A USGS map shows the location of an earthquake that rumbled in central Italy.
Rome (CNN)A 5.5-magnitude earthquake Wednesday hit central Italy, about 50 miles north of the site of a deadly quake in August that killed nearly 300 people, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was south-southwest of Visso and the initial depth is estimated at 10 kilometers (6 miles). The quake hit at 7 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) between Perugia and Macerata, according to ANSA.
    Visso is about 110 miles northeast of Rome and 50 miles north of Amatrice, the small town that lost about 270 residents when a 6.2-magnitude quake hit August 24. Another 20 people were killed in nearby towns.
    CNN Map
    There have been no reports yet of damage or injuries.
    "We don't have any reported victims, but we're in the dark and under a downpour," said Mauro Falcucci, the mayor of the small town of Castelsantangelo sul Nera, according to state news agency ANSA.
    "We're waiting for the Civil Protection Department to bring us lighting towers."
    An emergency responder passes by the rubble of the building in Amatrice where Roberto Partenza and his family lived before the earthquake struck in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, August 24.
    Emergency crews huddle near the iconic Amatrice clock tower still standing amid the rubble. The frozen hands of the clock rest at the time of the earthquake: 3:36 a.m. local time.
    The destroyed interior of a home is seen in Amatrice.
    The destroyed convent of Amatrice is visible from the Italian Red Cross field headquarters in Amatrice.
    A K-9 rescue crew regroups outside of the red zone in Amatrice.
    Three days on, various emergency response groups congregate in an open area in Amatrice. Rescuers were initially hindered by the lack of access to the mountain town.
    An camp for emergency volunteers is erected in a park in Amatrice.
    Rescuers congregate in the shade near a temporary camp under construction for residents displaced by the earthquake in Amatrice.
    A view of the tent camp set up by the Civil Protection Agency in the Abruzzo region as temporary housing for displaced residents from the mountain commune of Accumoli.
    AnnaMaria Volpetti, 52, stands at the entrance of the tent where she and her family have sought refuge after their ancestral holiday home was ruined in Accumoli.
    The gated doorframe of a home is the only part of it that remains standing.
    Emergency personnel survey a cordoned-off area in the center of Amatrice. Much of the town is now inaccessible to everyone but authorities.
    Cars caked in a layer of thick debris dust are parked in central Amatrice.
    A poster for the 50th anniversary of Amatrice's famous pasta festival, set to take place the weekend following the earthquake, remains on the perimeter of a park now occupied by emergency response volunteers.
    A neat fracture line in the pavement is a telling sign of the earth's violent movement below the streets of Amatrice.
    CNN's Barbie Nadeau was in Rome when the quake struck. "Incredible aftershock or earthquake felt in Testaccio in Rome. Wow," she said on Twitter.
    Civil protection spokesman Antonio Flippini confirmed to CNN that there have been no known injuries so far.
    Flippini told CNN that previously damaged buildings had suffered new collapses and that part of the Salaria highway in the Marche region near Amatrice have been closed over concerns of structural damage.
    The areas affected by the August 24 earthquake remain off-limits, with no residents living there.
    Police have offered those living in tent camps the opportunity to stay farther away tonight as the rain falls.
