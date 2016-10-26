Calais, France (CNN) French officials have said they will officially close the migrant camp known as "The Jungle" by nightfall Wednesday and will begin bulldozing the settlement.

France on Monday began the process of registering thousands of migrants living at the camp after vowing for months to shut The Jungle down. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 5,000 migrants has been processed and bussed out of Calais to other regions.

French riot police officers hold back migrants who Monday as an operatio began to clear the camp.

"It really is now the end of the jungle. We will finish at the time needed, but no matter what, tonight the Calais jungle will shut down," Calais prefect Fabienne Buccio told reporters.

"So it shows that we have arrived at the goal, and that our mission, which was give shelter to the immigrants of the camp, is complete. We are proud, and it is an exceptional moment that we have experienced."

But a CNN team at the camp said hundreds of migrants were still there by late afternoon, and that many were refusing to register and be moved to other parts of the country.

