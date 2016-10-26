Breaking News

Calais Jungle: France to shut migrant camp 'by nightfall'

By Saskya Vandoorne and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 10:48 AM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Calais migrant camp demolition begins
Calais, France (CNN)French officials have said they will officially close the migrant camp known as "The Jungle" by nightfall Wednesday and will begin bulldozing the settlement.

France on Monday began the process of registering thousands of migrants living at the camp after vowing for months to shut The Jungle down. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 5,000 migrants has been processed and bussed out of Calais to other regions.
French riot police officers hold back migrants who Monday as an operatio began to clear the camp.
"It really is now the end of the jungle. We will finish at the time needed, but no matter what, tonight the Calais jungle will shut down," Calais prefect Fabienne Buccio told reporters.
    "So it shows that we have arrived at the goal, and that our mission, which was give shelter to the immigrants of the camp, is complete. We are proud, and it is an exceptional moment that we have experienced."
    But a CNN team at the camp said hundreds of migrants were still there by late afternoon, and that many were refusing to register and be moved to other parts of the country.
    Some had cleared out of the camp for a few hours as fires tore through the settlement's center, from dozens of tents, huts and shipping-container shelters torched by migrants.
    Four Afghans were arrested over the fires, Buccio said.
    Migrants torched temporary shelters at The Jungle on Wednesday.
    "The cleaning up process is still underway, even if there are still fires throughout the camp. The migrants running back to the containers are trying to retrieve their personal objects," Buccio said.
    "While the containers were on fire, we had police officers surrounding the area to avoid migrants from getting close for security reasons".
    French authorities previously said it would not use force to have migrants register themselves.
    The Jungle is a gritty mosaic of tents and ramshackle huts that sprouted early last year on wasteland, near the site of a previous camp used in the 1990s.
    More than 5,000 migrants have been bussed out of the camp since Monday.
    It has become the grim symbol of Europe's migrant crisis and many there have clung onto hopes of reaching Britain, just 30 miles away Britain across the English Channel.
    French officials said up to 7,000 people were living at The Jungle on Monday before evacuations began, but NGOs told CNN the figure was closer to 10,000.

    From Camille Verdier in Paris, Sebastian Shukla and Simon Cullen in London