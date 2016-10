Story highlights Demolition of the Jungle has begun

More than 4,000 migrants moved out of settlement

Calais, France (CNN) Migrants torched dozens of makeshift shelters in "The Jungle" refugee camp in France on Wednesday, sending raging fires through the heart of the settlement that firefighters were struggling to extinguish.

Multiple large fires now building in #jungledecalais pic.twitter.com/9B21T7UvWl — Bryony Jones (@BryonyCNN) 26 October 2016

A single fire was lit in the early hours of the morning, but by 11 am local time, dozens of tents and shacks were ablaze, sending a suffocating blanket of black smoke over the camp.

The fires followed several nights of clashes this week between police and migrants who refused to leave the camp, as French authorities began bussing residents out by the thousands and demolition teams started tearing the camp down.

Some members of a demolition crew trying to dismantle the jungle were caught up in the Jungle's fires.

"We had anticipated this by prepositioning firefighters as part of this operation and also passed the message to migrants and community representatives not to set fire to the shelters," a Calais prefecture spokesperson aid.

"The cleaning company will today continue the removal of empty shelters to limit the risk of further fires."

