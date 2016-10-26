Story highlights Will Ferrell reprised his role as George 'Dubya' Bush on Comedy Central's @Midnight

The actor took on Billy Bush and called Trump a 'disgraced pumpkin'

Ferrell's character also poked fun at Trump's signature hairstyle (CNN) Will Ferrell's George "Dubya" Bush is back, and he's taking on Donald Trump and Billy Bush. The actor reprised his hilarious "SNL" impersonation of the 43rd President of the United States on Comedy Central's @Midnight on Tuesday, and he didn't hold back. "First of all, I'd just like to say something about my cousin Billy Bush," Ferrell smirked. "He's been in the news a lot lately. Him and that disgraced pumpkin, Donald Trump, talking on that bus. I just want to say one thing, we Bushes don't act like that, okay? We have standards, and we're raised a certain way. We would never, under any circumstances, ride a bus. When you're a Bush, you ride in a limousine or a jump jet, or maybe a monster truck called Sasquatch Express. Never a bus." @midnight with Chris Hardwick @midnight with Chris Hardwick ">

Ferrell continued as the crowd erupted with laughter.

"This dunderhead is making me look great," he said. "I destabilized an entire region [Iraq], but no one seems to care anymore thanks to the Bozo Trump here. Folks have forgotten how I tanked the economy or how I didn't get Bin Laden. Heck, Kanye West even said I hated hurricanes, but all forgotten now."

