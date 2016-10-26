Stephen Colbert is ready for the worst in promo for his election night special

Story highlights In a new promo for Stephen Colbert's post-election special, he shows off his "doomsday bunker"

"I had this baby built for when one half of America loses and goes cannibal on the half that won," Colbert says

(CNN) Stephen Colbert is ready for anything after election night.

In a new promo for his upcoming live special on Showtime the late-night host shows off his "post-election doomsday bunker."

"I had this baby built for when one half of America loses and goes cannibal on the half that won," he says in the video, given exclusively to CNN. "It's going to happen."

Showtime has promised that "Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night - Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This S***" will show a version of the host that's unshackled and uncensored. He doesn't even have to break for commercials.

Showtime president David Nevins first teased the special back in August during the Television Critics Association press tour. At the time, Nevins said they went after Colbert because he'd present an alternative to traditional programming. (Showtime is a corporate sibling of Colbert's usual home, CBS.)

Read More