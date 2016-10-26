(CNN) The Russian female punk rock group Pussy Riot is offering an alternative to Donald Trump's recently unearthed vulgar comments about women.

They have released a video for the song "Straight Outta Vagina."

Needless to say the song is NSFW.

With lyrics like "Don't play stupid/Don't play dumb/Vagina's where you're really from," and the use of another word for that part of the female anatomy, the questions about Trump have naturally arisen.

"This song could be considered an answer to Trump," she said. "But I believe the idea of powerful female sexuality is much bigger than any populist megalomaniac man ... Vagina is bigger than Trump."

The group is well-known for being outspoken.