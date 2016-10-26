Disney is bringing back 'Muppet Babies'

Story highlights
(CNN)The Muppet Babies are returning to TV for more make-believe adventures.
Disney has announced it has begun production on a reimagined version of the classic kid series. The series, which will be CG animated, is slated to air in 2018 on Disney Junior.
"Bringing 'Muppet Babies' to Disney Junior is a wonderful opportunity to reach a new generation of viewers and to creatively build on the innovative original series," said Debbie McClellan, vice president of The Muppets Studio, in a statement. "We hope to engage and delight the nostalgic fans while also entertaining new kids, parents and diverse audiences through heart and humor as only the Muppets can deliver."
The original series -- "Jim Henson's Muppet Babies" -- ran for seven seasons from 1984-91 on CBS. The animated show followed Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and their other pint-sized Muppet pals as they went on imaginary adventures within the walls of their playroom.
Disney acquired the rights to the Muppets in 2004.
The new show, geared toward children ages 4-7, is a co-production between Disney Junior, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media's Content & Media group, and The Muppets Studio.
The return of "Muppet Babies" continues the trend of networks and studios digging into their content vaults to find shows with nostalgia value.
Disney is set to premiere a new version of "DuckTales" in 2017. Nickelodeon has a TV movie based on the "Legends of the Hidden Temple" premiering in November, a "Hey, Arnold" TV movie in 2017, and a TV special based on classic '90s animated program, "Rocko's Modern Life" in the works.
Netflix, meanwhile, premiered "Voltron: Legendary Defender," based on the '80s cartoon, over the summer.