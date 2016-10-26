Disney is bringing back 'Muppet Babies'

Story highlights Disney has announced the return of 'The Muppet Babies'

(CNN) The Muppet Babies are returning to TV for more make-believe adventures.

Disney has announced it has begun production on a reimagined version of the classic kid series. The series, which will be CG animated, is slated to air in 2018 on Disney Junior.

"Bringing 'Muppet Babies' to Disney Junior is a wonderful opportunity to reach a new generation of viewers and to creatively build on the innovative original series," said Debbie McClellan, vice president of The Muppets Studio, in a statement. "We hope to engage and delight the nostalgic fans while also entertaining new kids, parents and diverse audiences through heart and humor as only the Muppets can deliver."

The original series -- "Jim Henson's Muppet Babies" -- ran for seven seasons from 1984-91 on CBS. The animated show followed Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and their other pint-sized Muppet pals as they went on imaginary adventures within the walls of their playroom.

Disney acquired the rights to the Muppets in 2004.

