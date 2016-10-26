Lady Gaga's glorious 'Carpool Karaoke'

Story highlights Gaga appeared to have a blast singing with James Corden

She drove him around using her new license

(CNN) She may have only recently gotten her driver's license, but Lady Gaga is more than comfortable in a car.

The superstar singer thrilled her Little Monsters and more casual fans Tuesday with her "Carpool Karaoke" stint with James Corden on "The Late Late Show."

Not only was she pitch-perfect on songs like "Perfect Illusion," "Bad Romance" and "Poker Face," but Gaga also proved to be adept at improv. She and Corden acted out her getting the call to perform the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

"Hey Gaga, it's Dave from the NFL" Corden said. "You remember Dave? What are you doing early next year?"

"Oh my gosh," Gaga said. "Are you giving me the Super Bowl?"

