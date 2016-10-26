Lady Gaga's glorious 'Carpool Karaoke'

Story highlights
(CNN)She may have only recently gotten her driver's license, but Lady Gaga is more than comfortable in a car.
The superstar singer thrilled her Little Monsters and more casual fans Tuesday with her "Carpool Karaoke" stint with James Corden on "The Late Late Show."
Not only was she pitch-perfect on songs like "Perfect Illusion," "Bad Romance" and "Poker Face," but Gaga also proved to be adept at improv. She and Corden acted out her getting the call to perform the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
"Hey Gaga, it's Dave from the NFL" Corden said. "You remember Dave? What are you doing early next year?"
"Oh my gosh," Gaga said. "Are you giving me the Super Bowl?"
"Yes, that's amazing that you even knew that from that small bit of information," Corden joked.
She also showed off her newly acquired driving skills by chauffeuring Corden for a bit.
Gaga, who just released a new album, "Joanne," revealed that her entire family came with her when she got her license and her dad cried.
"Have you learned the hand signals to drive in New York?" Corden asked, to which Gaga quipped, "Yeah, this one," and flipped the bird.
Fans were as thrilled with the singing and driving as they were with her tidbits about how she can write songs in 10 minutes and how she owns about 400 of the late Michael Jackson's items of clothing. And Corden even donned some Gaga costumes, including a version of her famous meat dress.
|#GagaCarpool trended heavily on Twitter.
Super producer Mark Ronson tweeted that Corden "killed those million reasons harmonies."