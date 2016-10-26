Kim Kardashian resumes filming 'KUWTK' after Paris robbery

(CNN) Filming on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has resumed, three weeks after an armed robbery of Kim Kardashian that put the show on hold.

Kim Kardashian was spotted with cameras in tow at Kanye West's LA concert Tuesday night.

"Full production has resumed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians," an E! spokesperson said in a statement.

Kardashian's family has said that she's badly shaken up since the jewelry heist. "She's not doing great. I think we're all really still shaken up," Kourtney Kardashian said in an interview for Australia's TODAY Extra last week. "She has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family. And that's what family's all about."

Khloe Kardashian also told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that her big sister was "not doing that well."

Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during her stay at the "No Address Hotel." Her hands and feet were bound , she had tape over her mouth and she was placed in a bathroom while the thieves took off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.