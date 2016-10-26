Justin Timberlake not in trouble for voting selfie

Story highlights Justin Timberlake took a photo, which is prohibited while voting in Tennessee

(CNN) It turns out the selfie Justin Timberlake took is "Not a Bad Thing."

There had been some question about whether the singer was in trouble after snapping a photo of himself inside a polling station in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Justin Timberlake captures a selfie while voting Monday in Memphis.

The singer had flown into town from Los Angeles to participate in early voting there where he's still registered. He posted the now-deleted photo on his Instagram account with a caption encouraging others to vote.

But taking photos or video inside polling stations is illegal in Tennessee.

