Justin Timberlake not in trouble for voting selfie

- Justin Timberlake took a photo, which is prohibited while voting in Tennessee
- Authorities say they aren't pursuing an investigation in matter
(CNN)It turns out the selfie Justin Timberlake took is "Not a Bad Thing."
There had been some question about whether the singer was in trouble after snapping a photo of himself inside a polling station in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
The singer had flown into town from Los Angeles to participate in early voting there where he's still registered. He posted the now-deleted photo on his Instagram account with a caption encouraging others to vote.
But taking photos or video inside polling stations is illegal in Tennessee.
On Tuesday a representative for the Shelby County district attorney's office initially told CNN the matter of Timberlake taking a selfie was "under review."
The misdemeanor crime is punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $50 fine in Tennessee.
But on Wednesday the district's attorney's office said it had no plans to investigate. According to a statement from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, an earlier statement saying the Timberlake incident was being investigated "was incorrect and was released without my knowledge."
"No one in our office is currently investigating this matter nor will we be using our limited resources to do so," the statement added.