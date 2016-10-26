Photos:Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from October
Late-night talk-show host Stephen Colbert gets a selfie with President Barack Obama on Thursday, October 13. "Hey, if you're hiring, this guy's looking for a new gig," Colbert tweeted ahead of the President's appearance on his show.
Former soccer star David Beckham takes a selfie in front of a wax figure of himself and his wife, Victoria, on Saturday, October 8. "Thank you to Nicole and everyone at Madame Tussauds for letting me meet this lovely couple," Beckham said on Instagram.
"Statue of my sister!" comedian Rebel Wilson said, pointing to the Statue of Liberty on Friday, October 7. One of Wilson's sisters is named Liberty.
Basketball star Kevin Durant stops for a fan's photo before a preseason game in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 15.
Dwayne Johnson, left, posted this selfie with fellow actor Jack Black on Thursday, October 20. They were filming "Jumanji." "On set. 2am and still going strong," Johnson said on Instagram.
Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie with a fan in Tokyo during the launch of her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration on Wednesday, October 12.
Football star Odell Beckham Jr. mugs for the camera as he takes a selfie with his teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Sunday, October 23.
Singer Gwen Stefani posted this selfie of her and her boyfriend, singer Blake Shelton, on Thursday, October 20. They both performed at the White House as President Obama hosted his final state dinner.
Actors Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick pose with a fan in New York during a promotional event for their new film "Trolls" on Thursday, October 6.
"Next 3 days are gonna be a blur," said rapper Drake, who was celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday, October 24. "Happy to have made it to my Steph year 30'd up. More Life for my bruddas."
Actor Norman Reedus, left, took this silly selfie with Andrew Lincoln as they filmed a bloody scene of "The Walking Dead." He posted it to his Instagram account Friday, October 21, with a "piece of cake" emoji.
Comedian Leslie Jones, right, snaps a selfie with singer Lady Gaga on Saturday, October 23. "QUEEN!!" Jones said on Instagram.
Three members of the Pittsburgh Penguins -- from left, Carl Hagelin, Patric Hornqvist and Evgeni Malkin -- take a selfie with the Stanley Cup as they visited the White House on Thursday, October 6.
A video screen shows an on-stage selfie at a "Doctor Strange" event in Hong Kong on Thursday, October 13. On the screen, from left, are Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, actress Tilda Swinton and "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson. See 15 must-see selfies from September
Take a look at some selfies taken by celebrities during the month of October.