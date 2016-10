Story highlights The couple married in July

The new baby will join big brother, Baby Future

(CNN) Ciara and Russell Wilson wasted no time starting a family.

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband married in July and announced Tuesday that they are expecting a baby.

Ciara used the occasion of her 31st birthday to post a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give.." along with an emoticon of a baby.

Wilson shared the same image with the caption "The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay"

It's their first child together.

