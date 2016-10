Kabul (CNN) ISIS militants have kidnapped and killed 30 people in Afghanistan's Ghor province, according to a provincial spokesman.

The group was abducted as they entered the mountains of Ghor to collect wood for winter, Abdul Hai Khatibi, the spokesman for the governor of the province, told CNN.

The kidnapped people were all shot and killed during a failed rescue attempt by security forces. One ISIS commander was killed in the fighting, according to Khatibi.