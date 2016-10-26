Philippines' Duterte: I will not be 'doormat' for international community

Story highlights Philippines' Duterte returns to familiar themes in Japanese address

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sought to reassure neighbors and allies Wednesday after his apparent cozying-up to China.

He insisted that his state visit to Beijing a week ago was focused on trade, not security and also warned that he would not be a "doormat" for the international community.

In a speech to business leaders Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo during an an official visit to Japan, he said: "You know, I went to China for a visit, and I would like to assure you that all there was, was economics. We did not talk about arms, we did not talk about stationing of troops... We avoided talking about alliances, military or otherwise. What happened there was just a few platforms where investments could come in."

He said that the country was "mandated" by its constitution "to adopt an independent foreign policy."

During the speech, which began by praising Japanese-Filipino bilateral ties, he quickly pivoted to oft-visited topics, including his support for his country's bloody war on drugs and his perceived victimization by the international community.

