Breaking News

Philippines' Duterte: I will not be 'doormat' for international community

By Euan McKirdy and Kathy Quiano, CNN

Updated 2:45 AM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
As he addressed troops at the country&#39;s Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry&#39;s visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
As he addressed troops at the country's Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte's controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
He also lashed out at the womens&#39; group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
He also lashed out at the womens' group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
Hide Caption
8 of 11
At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
rodrigo duterte quote 12Rodrigo Duterte quote 5Rodrigo Duterte quote 11Rodrigo Duterte quote 6Rodrigo Duterte quote 7Rodrigo Duterte quote 1Rodrigo Duterte quote 8Rodrigo Duterte quote 10Rodrigo Duterte quote 9Rodrigo Duterte quote 4Rodrigo Duterte quote 3

Story highlights

  • Philippines' Duterte returns to familiar themes in Japanese address
  • President lashed into US again ahead of Japan visit

(CNN)Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sought to reassure neighbors and allies Wednesday after his apparent cozying-up to China.

He insisted that his state visit to Beijing a week ago was focused on trade, not security and also warned that he would not be a "doormat" for the international community.
    In a speech to business leaders Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo during an an official visit to Japan, he said: "You know, I went to China for a visit, and I would like to assure you that all there was, was economics. We did not talk about arms, we did not talk about stationing of troops... We avoided talking about alliances, military or otherwise. What happened there was just a few platforms where investments could come in."
    He said that the country was "mandated" by its constitution "to adopt an independent foreign policy."
    During the speech, which began by praising Japanese-Filipino bilateral ties, he quickly pivoted to oft-visited topics, including his support for his country's bloody war on drugs and his perceived victimization by the international community.
    Read More
    "If you chastise me, reprimand me before the international crowd and you say: 'Mr. Duterte, you stop the killings there... stop it because we will withhold aid and assistance to your country' -- it's like saying, 'I am a dog on a leash, and if you do not stop biting the criminals, we will not throw the bread right under your mouth, we will throw it further so you'll have to struggle to get it.'
    "That's what America wants me to be, a dog barking for the crumbs of their favor."

    Grudges old and new

    Duterte had reignited his war of words with the United States on Tuesday, bringing up old grudges and throwing in some new musings on American influence in his country and the region.
    A speech at the airport in Manila just before he departed for Japan echoed comments he made a week ago in Beijing, in which he pronounced the end of his country's relationship with the United States, saying "America has lost."
    Filipinos react to president&#39;s comments about US
    Will Ripley Duterte Philippines US relations pkg_00015529

      JUST WATCHED

      Filipinos react to president's comments about US

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Filipinos react to president's comments about US 02:36
    US Assistant Secretary for East Asian Affairs Danny Russel visited Manila last weekend to meet with Filipino officials, including the foreign and defense ministers, in an attempt to gain clarity on Duterte's Beijing comments, after they caused "consternation" in the United States.
    Filipino Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay and Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella both reiterated on Monday that all treaties and agreements will still be honored.
    Secretary of State John Kerry also spoke to Yasay, and State Department spokesman John Kirby said that Duterte's remarks were "inexplicably at odds with this relationship that (the United States and the Philippines) continue to enjoy."
    Officials say there have been no instructions for any tangible application of the remarks by Duterte. "This was not very well thought out, but it doesn't seem to have very deep roots either," a US official told CNN.
    Duterte dumps the US: What could be lost?

    Signals end of military cooperation

    Philippine President Duterte: My favorite hero is Putin
    Duterte on US election Putin is my hero Ripley_00003409

      JUST WATCHED

      Philippine President Duterte: My favorite hero is Putin

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Philippine President Duterte: My favorite hero is Putin 01:15
    On Tuesday he also held forth on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States (ECDA), which he has previously suggested he will disregard, starting with the end to joint military drills.
    "I do not want to see any military man of any other nation (in the Philippines), except the Filipino soldier," he said.
    The agreement was signed in by Duterte's predecessor, Nonoy Aquino, by executive order and could be rescinded by Duterte, but would likely face opposition in the country's Senate.
    Russel said the United States has "every intention of continuing to meet all our security commitments in the mutual defense treaty."
    'Why I still support Duterte'
    He returned to the theme in Tokyo, saying that he would, as "a last maneuver," would "revise or abrogate agreements, executive agreements" to free the Philippines "from the presence of foreign military troops."
    Philippines President likens himself to Hitler

    South China Sea ruling

    Speaking Monday to CNN affiliate TV Asahi, he said that he had promised Yasay not to speak out any more, but said he had changed his mind after reading the day's newspapers.
    Holding up one paper, he read the headline: "Duterte's statements cause distress for business."
    "So leave!" he said, adding the Philippines will survive without foreign investors who are squeamish about his bullish rhetoric.
    He reiterated his stance Wednesday, saying that he wouldn't be a "doormat for the international community.
    "I may have ruffled the feelings of some but that is how it is. We will survive. It may be a lesser quality of life but we will survive. One thing I want to prove to America is that there is such a thing as the dignity of the Filipino people."
    Philippines not really severing ties with US, Duterte says

    CNN's Elise Labott contributed reporting to this story.