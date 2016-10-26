Story highlights
(CNN)The brother of one of four people who died in the Dreamworld theme park tragedy in Australia said his family is in "shock and mourning".
Simon Araghi confirmed that Roozbeh Araghi, known as Roozi, died in the accident with his partner Luke Dorsett and Dorsett's sister, Kate Goodchild. Australian media reports identified the fourth victim as Cindy Low, who was unconnected to the others. All were in their 30s and 40s.
"On behalf of my brother Dory and my family, I confirm the loss of our most loved 'baby' brother Roozi and his partner Luke and our lovely Kate," Araghi wrote. "We appreciate all your support and would prefer to keep some privacy. We are all in shock and mourning."
Two children survived when the flume, carrying six people, "flipped" on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on Tuesday.
Brian Codd, Assistant Commissioner for Southeast Region of Queensland Police Service, described it as "almost a miracle" that the boy and a girl, aged 10 and 12, were able to "extricate themselves."
Their flume flipped after it came in contact with another carriage towards the end of the ride, tossing some of the passengers onto the conveyor belt, where they were caught in the machinery, Codd said on Wednesday morning.
The investigation is "intricate" and "very complex," according to Mark Thompson, Detective Inspector with the Queensland Police at the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch.
Thompson said an investigation center had been set up, and that police had taken more than 40 statements. He appealed for anyone who might have been on the ride that day or have relevant photos or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
Thirty detectives and a "significant number of scientific police" and workplace safety experts are investigating the incident, Thompson said, as he cautioned that it would be a "lengthy process."
Tributes paid to victims
Sam Dastyari, a senator for New South Wales, paid tribute to Roozi Araghi in a Facebook post, describing him as "a caring, gentle and sweet soul."
Araghi, Dorsett and Goodchild lived in Canberra, according to Australian media reports.
A statement posted by Australia's Department of Human Services, where both Dorsett and Goodchild worked, said the pair were "well-liked and respected by their colleagues and will be greatly missed."
Dreamworld to hold memorial
Dreamworld, which closed to the public following the incident, said Wednesday that it would stage a memorial event Friday to help the "healing process" for those caught up in the tragedy.
A statement from Dreamworld PR said the "private ceremony" would be held for staff, friends and the emergency services.
Later the Queensland park would open to the public for "smaller rides, animal attractions and the water park," with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross, the statement said.
Dreamworld said it had reached out through police to offer its "unwavering support" to the families affected.
"Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of the victims, the first responders on the scene, guests who were at the park and our staff," it said.
'Extraordinary loss' for children
"In particular, we would like to acknowledge the tragic circumstances and extraordinary loss for their children."
Dreamworld also also sought to defend the park's safety procedures in the statement, saying that the park was "fully compliant with all required safety certifications.
The attraction, in Gold Coast, about 45 minutes from Brisbane, is the largest theme park in Australia and attracts around 1.8 million visitors each year. It includes animal attractions and more than 50 rides, according to its owner, Ardent Leisure.