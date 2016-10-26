Story highlights Brother of one of the victims says the family is in "shock and mourning"

"Almost a miracle" that two children survived, police said

(CNN) The brother of one of four people who died in the Dreamworld theme park tragedy in Australia said his family is in "shock and mourning".

Simon Araghi confirmed that Roozbeh Araghi, known as Roozi, died in the accident with his partner Luke Dorsett and Dorsett's sister, Kate Goodchild. Australian media reports identified the fourth victim as Cindy Low, who was unconnected to the others. All were in their 30s and 40s.

"On behalf of my brother Dory and my family, I confirm the loss of our most loved 'baby' brother Roozi and his partner Luke and our lovely Kate," Araghi wrote. "We appreciate all your support and would prefer to keep some privacy. We are all in shock and mourning."

Victims of the Australian theme park Dreamworld accident: Luke Dorsett, Roozbah Araghi, and Kate Goodchild

Two children survived when the flume, carrying six people, "flipped" on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on Tuesday.

Brian Codd, Assistant Commissioner for Southeast Region of Queensland Police Service, described it as "almost a miracle" that the boy and a girl, aged 10 and 12, were able to "extricate themselves."

Read More