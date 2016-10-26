Story highlights New Zealander confirmed as fourth victim; her son survived

Brother of one of the victims says the family is in "shock and mourning"

(CNN) The brother of one of four people who died in the Dreamworld theme park tragedy in Australia said his family is in "shock and mourning."

Simon Araghi confirmed that Roozbeh Araghi, known as Roozi, died in the accident with his partner Luke Dorsett and Dorsett's sister, Kate Goodchild.

"On behalf of my brother Dory and my family, I confirm the loss of our most loved 'baby' brother Roozi and his partner Luke and our lovely Kate," Araghi wrote. "We appreciate all your support and would prefer to keep some privacy. We are all in shock and mourning."

The fourth victim was Cindy Low, a New Zealand citizen and long-term resident of Australia, whose 10-year-old son survived the fatal accident, according to a statement from a company hired to represent the family.

"The family are traumatized, and kindly request their privacy be respected as they try to come to terms with this tragic loss," the statement said.

